Knicks Named Trade Destination for Paul George
The New York Knicks are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, but there's a chance they may not be where they want to be even after the postseason ends.
If they find themselves short of their goals, acquiring another star could certainly be in the cards. Bleacher Report suggests that the team could trade for Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George.
"If the Knicks could design their ideal addition to this roster, they might create someone who looks and plays an awful lot like Paul George," Bleacher Report writes. "The nine-time All-Star is almost like an upgraded version of OG Anunoby: all of the same high-end defensive versatility with even more offense. And if New York had both on the roster, opposing wings might never score against this group."
George has a $48 million player option for next season, which he is expected to opt into. He would be a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.
A trade for George would likely require the Knicks to part ways with some combination of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and future draft compensation. If the Knicks can keep their core together while also adding an All-Star to the mix, New York may finally be taken seriously as one of the true top teams in the NBA.
