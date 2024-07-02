Report: Knicks Target, NBA All-Star Re-Signs With Cavaliers
Recurring New York Knicks target Donovan Mitchell finally appears to agree that Cleveland rocks.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell is set to sign a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension that will serve to keep him with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The new deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
Thus ends the reboot of the Knicks' Mitchell saga, which originally surfaced during the summer of 2022. Mitchell, a New York native, was reportedly in the Knicks' sights when the Utah Jazz opted to move him in favor of a rebuild but he opted to sign with the Cavaliers instead.
Speculation lingered about Mitchell's future after the two sides struggled to reach a long-term deal, lending credence to the idea that the Knicks could get a second chance at his services. New York originally objected to the big demands put forth by Jazz CEO of basketball of operations Danny Ainge, who reportedly sought part of the Knicks young core headlined by RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes (both of whom have since been traded).
But Mitchell is set to stay in Cleveland for the next four seasons, playing this upcoming campaign on the last part of a five-year, $163 million deal originally bestowed by Utah before the extension kicks in.
The Mitchell era has produced mixed results thus far in Cleveland: when Mitchell joined a potential-packed core in 2022-23, the Cavaliers reached the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James' last go-aound in 2018 but dropped a five-game series to, ironically enough, the Knicks.
Mitchell heroics defined the Cavs' latest postseason run, which saw them down the Orlando Magic in a seven-game first round set. It was Cleveland's first playoff series victory without the help of James since 1993 but Mitchell injuries put a damper on the round two set against the eventual champion Boston Celtics, who conquered the Cavs in five games.
