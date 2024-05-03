Like Mike: Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Joins Historic Group
Over the final four games of the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series, Jalen Brunson was literally like Mike.
After a tepid start to the postseason, Brunson reassumed his usual dominant form as the Knicks wrapped up a six-game series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The quartet featured Brunson setting the Knicks' single-game postseason record in scoring (47 in Game 4) and the second-best scoring average (35.5) in a New York series behind only Bernard King's effort in 1984's opening round.
But Brunson is also keeping the literal greatest company, as his efforts against the 76ers put him in rare previously occupied by His Airness himself, Michael Jordan.
By scoring at least 37 points in each of the last four games (including 41 in Thursday night's clincher in Philadelphia), Brunson becomes the first player in NBA history to reach that landmark since Jordan did so during the final stages of his third championship run with the Chicago Bulls in 1993 (h/t Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic). Brunson joins fellow Knicks legend King on that list (also attained during the aforementioned first round against Detroit) as well as Jerry West and three other Jordan occasions.
One of the NBA's accounts took further stats into the equation, noting that Burnson is already the third player to post at least 35 points and five assists on four occasions in a single postseason, once again joining Jordan (1989, 1990) and also LeBron James (2009).
Brunson has always politely cast aside history, opting to focus on only the team's tally on the scoreboard. While the Knicks are obviously chasing a championship that has eluded them for over five decades, it's hard to be upset with the results so far: with Brunson in tow, New York has won at least one postseason series in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-2000.
The journey continues on Monday, when the Knicks open the conference semifinal round against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
