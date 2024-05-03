Knicks vs Pacers Semifinal Round Officially Set
Having nixed the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks are looking to prune the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks are back in the conference semifinal round of the Eastern tournament, winning at least one round in consecutive seasons since a nine-year streak between 1992 and 2000. Standing in the way of the Knicks' first conference final appearance in over two decades are the sixth-seeded Pacers, who are fresh off an upset over the Milwaukee Bucks.
View the second-round schedule of the Knicks-Pacers series below:
(All Times ET)
(*-if necessary)
(2) KNICKS vs. (6) Indiana
- Game 1 (@ New York): KNICKS 121, Indiana 117
- Game 2 (@ New York): KNICKS 130, Indiana 121
- Game 3 (@ Indiana): Friday, May 10, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4 (@ Indiana): Sunday, May 12, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- *Game 5 (@ New York): Tuesday, May 14, TBD, TNT
- *Game 6 (@ Indiana): Friday, May 17, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ New York): Sunday, May 19, TBD
KNICKS lead series 2-0
Though all playoff games will be broadcast on the NBA's national television partners, MSG Network will carry exclusive pregame and postgame coverage tailored to a local standpoint.
View the rest of the matchups and schedules below. Times, dates, and scores will be updated as they are revealed.
(1) Boston vs (4) Cleveland
- Game 1 (@ Boston): Boston 120, Cleveland 95
- Game 2 (@ Boston): Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, May 11, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4 (@ Cleveland): Monday, May 13, 7 p.m., TNT
- *Game 5 (@ Boston): Wednesday, May 15, TBD, TNT
- *Game 6 (@ Cleveland): Friday, May 17, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Boston): Sunday, May 19, TBD
Celtics lead series 1-0
(1) Oklahoma City vs (5) Dallas
- Game 1 (@ Oklahoma City): Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 95
- Game 2 (@ Oklahoma City): Thursday, May 9, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3 (@ Dallas): Saturday, May 11, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4 (@ Dallas): Monday, May 13, 9:30 p.m., TNT
- *Game 5 (@ Oklahoma City): Wednesday, May 15, TBD, TNT
- *Game 6 (@ Dallas): Saturday, May 18, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Oklahoma City): Monday, May 20, TBD, TNT
Thunder leads series 1-0
(2) Denver vs (3) Minnesota
- Game 1 (@ Denver): Minnesota 106, Denver 99
- Game 2 (@ Denver): Minnesota 106 Denver 80
- Game 3 (@ Minnesota): Friday, May 10, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4 (@ Minnesota): Sunday, May 12, 8 p.m., TNT
- *Game 5 (@ Denver): Tuesday, May 14, TBD, TNT
- *Game 6 (@ Minnesota): Thursday, May 16, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Denver): Sunday, May 19, TBD
Timberwolves lead series 2-0
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!