Knicks Out of Tune From 3-Point Range in Loss to Jazz
The New York Knicks' longest streak of unanswered points wasn't enough to handle the worst of the Western Conference.
The cellar-dwelling Utah Jazz sang a new song on Saturday evening, demonstratively ending the Knicks' four-game winning streak in a 121-106 decision at Delta Center.
Save for a brief 2-0 advantage earned after Jalen Brunson earned a double, New York (9-7) never led Saturday's game, which made up part three of a five-stanza road trip. Utah inflated its lasting lead to as much as 19 points in the third quarter but the Knicks whittled it all the way down to two with a 17-0 run. The Jazz, however, regained the lead well enough to secure their first double-figure victory of the season and end a four-game losing streak.
Lauri Markkanen led the way with 34 points for the Jazz, who welcomed back Walker Kessler back from a six-game injury absence. Kessler brought his trademark interior game back to the floor, pairing three blocks with an 11-point, 10 rebound double-double.
Markkanen, Johnny Juzang, and Collin Sexton united to shoot 15-of-23 from three-point range, a brutal counter to the Knicks' 17 triples on 51 tries. It was the only the fifth time in franchise history where they tried at least 51 in one game and OG Anunoby was responsible for most of the makes by going 7-of-12.
Anunoby paced the Knicks with 27 points, carrying the offensive load with headliners Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (comined 3-of-18 from three-point range) struggling.
The Knicks' road trip continues on Monday when they head to the Rockies to face the Denver Nuggets (9 p.m. ET, MSG2).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!