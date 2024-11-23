Zion Williamson's Agent Breakup Linked to Knicks
Many wonder how the NBA landscape would've changed if Zion Williams joined the New York Knicks in 2019. It turns out that Williamson himself may be among those dreamers.
A tough season for Williamson continued this weekend, as the New Orleans Pelicans forward reportedly parted ways with his representation at Creative Artists Agency, per Sam Amick of Joe Vardon of The Athletic. A Saturday report from Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints states that "sources" revealed that Williamson was frustrated with CAA's inability to get him in a Knicks uniform.
"Both the agency's perceived inability to land the forward in New York City, as well as Williamson's understanding of his contract situation, pushed the relationship to the point where the parties felt a divorce was the best resolution," Pursiainen's report reads in part.
CAA's sports division was once led by current Knicks president Leon Rose and its active clients include Knicks point guard/captain Jalen Brunson, who is also Rose's godson.
Williamson and the Knicks have forever been intertwined since his stellar single season with the Duke Blue Devils in 2018-19. A corresponding dreary season from the Knicks led many to frequently pair the two in hardwood fiction but that dream was killed when the Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies leaped over New York at the preceding draft lottery. New Orleans wound up with Williams while the Grizzlies landed Ja Morant. The Knicks, relegated to the third pick, drafted Williamson's teammate RJ Barrett.
This season has been anything but a Big Easy for Williamson, who has not played in over two weeks due to a hamstring issue. Williamson has fulfilled at least some of the hype that followed him out of Durham, but injuries have eaten away at his career. He is currently working through a five-year, $197.2 million extension signed with New Orleans in 2022.
While Williamson has gotten somewhat more reliable in terms of attendance (playing a career-best 70 games last season), the Knicks have made their big splashes by adding OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns through bartering over the last three seasons. The deals have left them relatively bereft of major draft capital, making a deal for Williamson even more remote.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!