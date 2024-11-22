Knicks Legend Reveals Karl-Anthony Towns’ Missing Link
Few have taken in more recent New York Knicks basketball activities than Carmelo Anthony and the franchise legend has offered his assessment of a lauded arrival's early affairs.
Anthony offered a gushing review of Karl-Anthony Towns' first steps as a Knick on his "7PM in Brooklyn" web series but chased it with some blunt analysis that he believes will help the surging New Yorkers reach their true potential.
“The Knicks are a seamless team, everything flows with them,” Anthony said.“KAT’s still got to figure out when to roll, when not to roll. When to pop, when to get in the corner, when not to get in the corner. KAT’s still got to figure out his [stuff]."
"He’s playing well, he’s shooting the ball extremely well. I love that he’s rebounding the f***ing ball, that’s the biggest thing about that. He’s still got to figure out his pace with the team.”
Towns is averaging a career-best 26.8 points as a Knick over his first 14 showings, pairing them with 12.2 rebounds. Despite a relatively slow start no doubt brought about by a late entry into training camp, Towns' shot selection has gotten off to a scorching start, as he's hitting over 55 percent from the fied overall and 50 from three-point range. Some have even clamored to see Towns asssume the role of the Knicks' top offensive option or at the very least share it with point guard Jalen Brunson.
Towns would no doubt value Anthony's analysis and take it to heart: the incoming big man was starstruck upon meeting Anthony, a mainstay in Madison Square Garden's celebrity seating, following an October win over Milwaukee.
"Melo’s been an integral part of my childhood and playing basketball, and if I could have kind of the career that he’s had, I’d be very, very, very blessed and honored to even be close to one of the greatest of all time," Towns said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post.
“It was cool when I was able to see Melo on the court and play against him, but in a weird way being here in New York and to be a Knick and to be with one of the greatest Knicks of all time in my life, is pretty cool."
Towns' first chance to heed Anthony's advice lands on Saturday when he and the Knicks will go for a fifth consecutive win against the Utah Jazz (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
