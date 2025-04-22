Knicks' Comeback vs Pistons, Cade Cunningham Falls Short
A 2-0 series lead in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs was denied to the New York Knicks after their opponent firmly put the "D" in Detroit.
Despite another strong effort from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks dropped a 100-94 slugfest against the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their 2025 Eastern Conference quarterfinals. That ties the best-of-seven set at one game apiece and effectively removes the Knicks' homecourt advantage.
Brunson scored 37 points for the Knicks, who trailed for most of the game before staging an ultimately futile comeback. New York never led after ending the first period with a seven-point deficit, the closest being a 94-all tie at the onset of the final minute. That fleeting moment of hope, however, was erased by Dennis Schroder's three-point with 55 seconds left, dooming the Knicks to a series tie.
While the Knicks got good looks on the other end after Schroder's sink, both fell short: an open look for Mikal Bridges fell short with 11 ticks left and Tobias Harris' rebound allowed the Pistons to start running out the clock through a foul line trip. Bridges' misfire was sandwiched by a pair of futile flings from Brunson, who was 4-of-12 from deep on an otherwise strong night.
The tied series now shifts to Detroit, where Game 3 will be staged on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
