Josh Hart Backs Knicks Teammate Under Pressure
Though certain Manhattanites stole the spotlight (albeit more than happy to share it), New York Knicks star Josh Hart made it clear that the weekend's Game 1 victory over the Detroit Pistons was a team effort.
As the Knicks prepared for Game 2 of the series on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT), Hart backed teammate Mikal Bridges, who undoubtedly stands as one of the New Yorkers facing the most postseason pressure. Bridges played but two minutes in a fourth quarter that staged a thrilling New York comeback as Cameron Payne became the latest unlikely hero of Knicks history.
"We've got to show love to Mikal," Hart said in video from SNY/WNBC. "Cam was rolling, Cam was playing well. Instead of being selfish and trying to tell [head coach Tom Thbiodeau] he's good, he can go back in the game, he really just sat there and let us play, and let that unit rock out."
Payne's prowess, which saw him unite with Jalen Brunson for 23 of the Knicks' 40 fourth quarter points, kept Bridges on the bench and was part of a run of 21 consecutive tallies for New York, which holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven set. His ascension will no doubt peeve critics of the trade for Bridges, which sent multiple first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets last summer.
Bridges scored eight points and struggled defensively in his first playoff game as a Knick. The Knicks were a minus-16 on the scoreboard when he was on the floor, the worst in the metropolitan box score and the only red mark among the starters. But Bridges' relative sacrifice would not go unnoticed by Hart, his collegiate and professional teammate who recovered well enough to put up 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Game 1 triumph.
"I think it was unselfish by the guys on the court, unselfish by the guys off the court, cheering, making sure that they're yelling and into the game," Hart said. "That's why we were able to go on that run."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!