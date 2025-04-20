Exclusive: Knicks Legend Backs Tom Thibodeau Before Playoff Run
"Grandmama" had some words of wisdom for those who claim that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is on the hot seat.
Larry Johnson, Knicks legend and playoff hero, spoke highly of Thibodeau when greeting fans at Playoff Palooza, a de facto pep rally for Manhattan's championship-contending hardwood reps in Battery Park. During a break from his adoring public, Johnson told Knicks on SI that Thibodeau's "old school" approach that some of his detractors use against him is what makes him the perfect leader for the modern New Yorkers, who are currently facing the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the 2025 Eastern Conference playoffs.
"There's no load time to worry about, no need to worry about how much time you're playing," Johnson said of the Thibodeau environment. "Thibs is really old school, and he teaches old school, and he starts with defense first and defense wins championships."
Under Thibodeau's watch, the Knicks have entered a new period of prosperity, one that has featured three consecutive playoff trips, the franchise's first such streak since 2011-13. However, some observers of both the amateur and professional variety believe that Thibodeau will need a truly impressive postseason run to ensure continuing employment with the Knicks, especially considering the wave of surprise firings in the realm of Association contenders.
If anyone is well-versed in Thibodeau's metropolitan impact, it's Johnson: the two-time All-Star worked extensively with Thibodeau, then an assistant coach on Jeff Van Gundy's staff, in the shooting department. Johnson, of course, is best-known in Knicks lore for his game-winning four-point play against the Indiana Pacers, one that flipped the momentum of the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals.
Johnson, who spent five seasons with the Knicks (1996-2001) got to experience Thibodeau's defensive prowess firsthand: the top pick of the 1991 draft recalled going one-on-one with the current Knicks boss during the intense turn-of-the-century practices.
"I tell you this something funny. He thought he was the strongest guy on the team!" Johnson recalled with a laugh. "He always wanted to guard us on the post, but he could be number five, fives try to beat us up. But, you know, Thibs was great, always has been great, man. I've been a Thibs fan ever since he came to New York."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!