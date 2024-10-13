Knicks Honor Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo Before Timberwolves Game
The score may have meant nothing but the feelings were all too real for New York Knicks fans on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden.
With the Minnesota Timberwolves in town for a preseason title, the Knicks got a chance to properly thank Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle for their respective contributions to the franchise.
View the video here, courtesy of the Knicks' social media channels. The video was played prior to tip-off as well as during a first quarter timeout.
DiVincenzo and Randle were each dealt to the Wolves as the headlining pieces in a deal that allowed the Knicks to acquire new center Karl-Anthony Towns. Both left lasting marks on the franchise and were major architects behind the team's most successful season in over a decade.
Though limited to 46 games due to a shoulder injury (which kept him out of Sunday's game) Randle was nonetheless invited to his third All-Star Game. In five Manhattan seasons, the former Los Angeles Laker tallied 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. His part in the tribute video featured clips from his storied career, which included game-winners and playoff appearances, not to mention shenanigans with his children Kyden and Jayce.
DiVincenzo's segment was shorter considering he spent but one season in New York but he nonetheless left a sizable impact on the organization, averaging a career-best 15.5 points and hitting a franchise-record 283 successful three-pointers. His highlights were punctuated by the epic playoff triple he hit in Game 2 of last season's Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Philadelphia 76ers at MSG. In pregame video from Ian Begley of SNY, DiVincenzo labeled that shot his favorite moment as a Knicks, remarking that he "had never been a part of something like that.”
The Knicks lead Minnesota 88-83 after three periods. DiVincenzo has earned 15 points and seven assists in just over 26 minutes.
