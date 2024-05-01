Knicks Legend Says Jalen Brunson Passing Melo, Ewing
Charles Oakley believes that Jalen Brunson is already prancing and dancing his way toward the top of the New York Knicks' historic leaderboard.
Oakley, a Knicks legend in his own right, offered one of the best Brunson-based compliments to date during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, labeling the current metropolitan point guard as the finest occurrence in Manhattan basketball since Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
"Brunson, I'm telling you, Brunson's the best thing since Walt Frazier," Oakley emphatically told hosts Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. "I know somebody's going to go 'Oh, what about Patrick (Ewing) and Carmelo (Anthony)? They ain't doing this!"
Brunson's latest fulfillment of a $104 million contract inked in the summer of 2022 was a franchise-record 47-point playoff showing on Sunday afternoon, as he scored nearly half of the Knicks' output in a 97-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The win puts the Knicks one triumph away from advancing to the second round for the second straight season, something they haven't achieved since they won at least one on nine consecutive occasions between 1992 and 2000.
Oakey, one of the most dominant interior threats in Knicks history, also praised the side of the game he's more familiar with, lauding the way Josh Hart made an impact in Sunday's game with his rebounding in the wake of an 0-for-7 showing from the field.
"You've got a guy going 0-for-7 in 47 minutes, 17 rebounds, they're playing hard," Oakley said. "They're getting every loose ball, they're getting themselves second chances."
To Oakley's point, the Knicks own a plus-25 advantage on the offensive glass through four games and have been able to withstand double-figure deficits. It's a culmination of the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade, one that saw them win 50 games and clinch the second seed on the Eastern playoff bracket.
