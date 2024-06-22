Stewart's Stuffing, Scoring Help Liberty Sweep Sparks
BROOKLYN-With her teammates creating historic landmarks in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Sparks, Breanna Stewart simply couldn't let her New York Liberty teammates have all the fun.
Stewart's sterling Saturday set up a seafoam sweep of the Sparks, as the Liberty put up a 98-88 victory in an instant rematch at Barclays Center. Stewart earned a new career-high with six blocks, pairing them with 33 points.
With her point tally, Stewart is just the fourth New Yorker to earn at least 30 points on at least 10 seafoam branded occasions. Alongside her are Tina Charles, Cappie Pondexter, and teammate Sabrina Ionescu.
Stewart's mutli-faceted talents tipped off a busy weekend for the Liberty (14-3), who have begun another winning streak after falling in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kayla Thornton tied her career-best with 20 points (earning most of that with six three-pointers, also a personal best) while Jonquel Jones had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double. Ionescu was one assist short of joining Jones putting in 24 points in the sweep's completion.
A working weekend continues on Sunday when New York head south to face the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET, WWOR).
