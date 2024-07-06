Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History vs. Liberty
Indiana Fever freshman Caitlin Clark made WNBA history in her showdown with the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon: by earning her 10th rebounds in the fourth quarter, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.
Shortly before the midway mark, Clark secured the fateful rebound on a New York misfire, pairing with 16 points and 11 assists. It's the latest accomplishment for Clark, the top overall pick from last spring's draft. In addition to embarking on a historic path for rookies, Clark is also the first player in Fever history to pull off the feat.
Redemption awaited Clark, who struggled mightly against the Liberty: in her last seafoam showdown at Barclays Center on June 2, she shot a mere 1-of-10 from the field in a 104-66 loss.
New York leads the Fever 71-62 with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Ionescu has led the way with 19 points while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has 17 points on 7-of-10 from the field. The Liberty (17-3) are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Fever, having won each of the first three by double-figures.
