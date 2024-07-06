All Knicks

Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History vs. Liberty

Caitlin Clark made WNBA history amidst a tense game against the New York Liberty.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates scoring Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates scoring Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Indiana Fever freshman Caitlin Clark made WNBA history in her showdown with the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon: by earning her 10th rebounds in the fourth quarter, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

Shortly before the midway mark, Clark secured the fateful rebound on a New York misfire, pairing with 16 points and 11 assists. It's the latest accomplishment for Clark, the top overall pick from last spring's draft. In addition to embarking on a historic path for rookies, Clark is also the first player in Fever history to pull off the feat.

Redemption awaited Clark, who struggled mightly against the Liberty: in her last seafoam showdown at Barclays Center on June 2, she shot a mere 1-of-10 from the field in a 104-66 loss.

New York leads the Fever 71-62 with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Ionescu has led the way with 19 points while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has 17 points on 7-of-10 from the field. The Liberty (17-3) are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Fever, having won each of the first three by double-figures.

