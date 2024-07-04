Knicks Sign-And-Trade Shake Milton
NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks are literally Shaking things up in the Mikal Bridges trade.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks will be sending Shake Milton to the Brooklyn Nets in an attempt to financially stabilize the deal that will allow Bridges to switch boroughs and join his fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. New York will also receive Keita Bates-Diop in the deal, which previously sent Bojan Bogdanovic and multiple first-round picks across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Milton, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, joined the Knicks in March off waivers. He wound up playing six games with the Knicks, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds.
Milton will sign a three-year, $9 million deal upon reporting to Brooklyn. Bates-Diop is joining the Knicks after 14 games with the Nets. He averaged 1.6 points in just under four minutes a game and the Knicks will be his sixth NBA team since entering as a second-round pick in 2018.
The Knicks continue to make moves throughout free agency and they try to regroup for another run in 2024-2025. After losing center Isaiah Hartenstein, they could be searching for another big man before their free agency shopping ends, and have been named a team to watch as them and the Detroit Pistons may be eying up a deal.
