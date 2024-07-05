Knicks Add Another Player to Mikal Bridges Trade
The New York Knicks' shipment across the East River continues to grow.
Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, reserve forward Mamadi Diakite will be included in a reported trade with the Brooklyn Nets, one headlined by Mikal Bridges' move to Manhattan. Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported that the Knicks would also send over Shake Milton in a sign-and-trade and that the Knicks would also get back Brooklyn reserve Ketia Bates-Diop.
As the Knicks continue to seek financial stabilization amidst contention to keep themselves out of the restrictive first salary cap apron, the deal for Bridges appears to offer the most relief. In its current state, the rare barter with the Nets includes Diakite, Milton, Bojan Bogdanovic, and multiple future first-round picks.
Diakite, 27, was set to be a $2.27 million cap hit in 2024-25. He joined the Knicks on a 10-day contract after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in mid-March and signed a deal for the rest of the season, and the next, shortly after. Diakite appeared in seven total games for the Knicks, including four in postseason mop-up duty. The Guinian-born big man also made seven appearances for the Knicks' G League squad in Westchester, averaging 12 points and 8.6 rebounds.
In addition to his continued service in the tri-state area, Diakite has also repped Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, and San Antonio in an NBA career that began as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2020. Diakite has championship rings at both the collegiate and professional levels, partaking in both Virginia and Milwaukee's respective title runs in 2019 and 2021.
