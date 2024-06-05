All Knicks

Bulls Star Covering Angel Reese's Fine After Ejection vs. Liberty

Angel Reese found a supporter in Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball after her early exit from Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty.

Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts after hitting a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Lonzo Ball found the ejection of Angel Reese from Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty to be a load of bull.

Ball was one of many left perplexed by the Chicago Sky rookie's removal from New York's visit, as the seventh overall pick of the most recent WNBA Draft was charged with two successive technical fouls for arguing a personal offense with 2:31 remaining in an 88-75 Liberty victory at Wintrust Arena.

Reese has been a polarizing figure in the face of the WNBA's newfound surge in popularity: while she has built a strong following thanks to her accomplishments at LSU, some have criticized her propensity for trash-talking and overly physical play.

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
It's clear, however, that she has a friend in fellow Chicagoan Ball, who vowed to erase any financial repercussions that should follow Reese in an X post shortly after her penalties were assessed.

"Ref that threw out (Reese) is weak," the Chicago Bulls star said of referee Charles Watson. "You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)."

Reese left a grateful note under Ball's post, thanking him for the support. WNBA players are charged $200 each for their first three technical foul charges and Reese was previously relieved of $1000 for not meeting with media after Saturday's controversial game against the Indiana Fever, one that added further layers to her ongoing battle with 2024's top pick Caitlin Clark.

Reese wrapped Tuesday's game with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a physical game that saw the two teams unite for 39 personal foul calls. New York won't have to deal with Reese and fellow rookie sensation Kamilla Cardoso again until a home-and-home wraps up the four-game set with the Sky on July 11 and 13.

