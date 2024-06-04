Liberty Introduces Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Service
Live from New York, it's ... the New York Liberty.
The WNBA franchise announced the introduction of a direct-to-consumer streaming service on Monday, one that will raise the availability of locally-broadcast games on WWOR and WNYW. The feature added online and to the official Liberty app, known as "Liberty Live," is up and running in time for New York's Tuesday night tilt against the Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET, WWOR).
“Liberty Live is the culmination of our business focus to expand distribution rights, while also leveraging technology to enhance the overall fan experience,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a team statement. “Liberty Live furthers our commitment to increasing accessibility, and we are proud to be one of the first teams in the league to develop a direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ensuring our fans have ample availability to watch Liberty games this season.”
Though the Liberty are among the most popular draws for the WNBA's television partners (hardly a surprise considering their status as recent finalists and their assembly of All-Stars), the availability of all games remains a consistent talking point on the women's basketball circuit, which has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks in part to a high-profile rookie class led by top pick Caitlin Clark.
This new development ensures that the Liberty's expanding fanbase is able to keep up with the ever-evolving media scene, one that has placed an emphasis on streaming in recent years. The starting price for Liberty Live in its debut edition is $4.99 per month.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!