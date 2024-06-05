Angel Reese Ejected vs. Liberty
Angel Reese's Tuesday night endured a devilish ending upon the New York Liberty's visit.
Charged with two immediate technical foul calls, the Chicago Sky's rookie sensation was ejected from Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup clash with the Liberty. It was one of the final happenings of an eventful game that saw the Liberty take an 88-75 decision from Wintrust Arena, securing their fourth win in a row.
Reese's removal came with 2:31 remaining, when she was charged with a personal foul, her fifth, as the Liberty pulled away. The seventh overall pick from the 2024 draft took umbrage with official Charles Watson, who quickly called two technical fouls in succssion, sending Reese to the locker room.
Per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times, crew chief Maj Forsberg said that Reese was originally ousted for "disrespectfully addressing" Watson. Head coach and fomer Liberty star Teresa Weatherspoon said that she "tried to get an explanation" for the speedy techs but was denied in the moment. Seated courtside for Swish Appeal, Eric Nemchocke said that the ejection also shocked Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who was said to have openly questioned the calls.
The ejection came as Reese and the Sky continue to deal with the aftershocks of their Saturday showdown with the Indiana Fever, one that saw reserve Chennedy Carter commit a controversial foul against top pick Caitlin Clark, one that drew an enthusiastic response from Reese in immediate aftermath. Tuesday was the Sky's first home game since the incident and a crowd of 8,277 offered sizable cheers upon their return.
Fouls calls were plentiful in Tuesday's game, as the two teams were charged with a combined 43, including Reese's couple of techs and a pair of double T's bestowed to Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Marina Mabrey during the third quarter. Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who led the way with 31 points, joked that she didn't know how physical the game was as officials "called a lot."
