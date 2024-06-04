Knicks Legend Looking for NBA Ownership Opportunity
Tell the world that former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony may be coming home.
Retirement is anything but for Anthony, who turned 40 last week and is just over a year removed from calling it a playing career. He remains active in the game as he currently serves as a global ambassador for Australia's top professional league, the National Basketball League, and is set to serve as the owner of an upcoming expansion franchise.
Having landed the dream abroad, Anthony expounded on his desire to attain it back home in an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape.
"I want it now,” Anthony told Spears of potential NBA ownership. "That’s something that I’m working towards as we speak. So, I’m actually excited about those opportunities.”
Anthony is particularly inspired by the idea of re-adding African-American representation to the list of NBA majority team owners. Legend of the game Michael Jordan was on that list but sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets last year.
"I’m very inspired, to get into ownership, especially NBA ownership," Anthony said. "As athletes, we’re becoming a lot more powerful in having empowerment, impact, and access now. The amount of money in the culture we’re in is allowing us to be able to mingle with those guys and have these conversations."
"Doors are actually starting to open because, for one, now they’re not seeing us as just an athlete or just a basketball player ... Now, what you do once you get in those rooms, it’s up to you. But I do think those doors are about to start opening."
Anthony is likely destined for the Hall of Fame once he's eligible in 2026. The Brooklyn native spent seven seasons in Manhattan and stands as one of seven Knicks to score 10,000 points in the team's uniforms. Team ownership would allow him another chance to obtain one of the few missing treasures of his basketball career: a championship on the professional level.
For now, Anthony's focus lies on a Land Down Under, where he's set to take control of the NBL's 11th franchise. He's the latest NBA star to join the NBL ownership game, a list that also includes Al Harrington, Shawn Mario, Khris Middleton, and Zach Randolph.
"It’s fun because now I really get to, at that level, get a chance to build it from the ground up," Anthony said in Spears' feature. "I get a chance to build it and utilize everything that I’ve learned as a player and implement that now as an owner. So, it’s a different seat. It’s a different hat that I have to wear."
"But it’s a fun hat and I’m looking forward to really blowing this thing up and expanding it and allowing people to see exactly what we want them to see, which is the development of players, not just here in the U.S., but around the world."
