Aces Deny Liberty's Finals Bid in Game 3
The New York Liberty left their brooms in Brooklyn on Friday night.
A squalid second half denied the Liberty entry into their second consecutive WNBA Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces kept the WNBA semifinal series alive with a 96-81 victory in Game 3 of the best-of-five set at Michelob Ultra Arena. Unanimous WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had another master class in store with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double while Jackie Young paced scoring with 24. Wilson, Young, and Kelsey Plum united to shoot over 58 percent from the field to force an extension.
Las Vegas extended the series by rendering a thrilling first half forgotten, outscoring New York 43-32 over the latter 20 minutes. The Aces led by as many as 26 before mostly relenting at the midway mark of the fourth, allowing the Liberty reserves to somewhat beautify the box score.
The third quarter was particularly egregious, as New York shot 2-of-14 while losing six turnovers, allowing Vegas to mostly coast with 21 points of its own. The resulting six points were a season-low for the Liberty and the fewest they had scored in any playoff period since the franchise's inception in 1997.
With the loss, New York fell to the defending champion Aces for the first time in six meetings this year. Breanna Stewart led the way with 19 but Vegas kept Sabrina Ionescu in check, rendering the Liberty's leading postseason gainer scoreless until the final frame.
Las Vegas, on the other hand, has now won 12 consecutive postseason games at home, most of them gained en route to consecutive WNBA titles. Friday marked the first elimination game that the Aces have partaken in since Liberty legend Becky Hammon took the head coaching reigns in 2022.
The Aces' 18-point lead at the onset of the fourth was likely a shock to anyone who stepped out during the third: the league's defending finalists lived up to their respective reputations in a roaring 20, one that saw 18 lead changes and eight ties before Las Vegas carried a 52-49 lead into the intermission. It was perhaps a win in of itself for the Liberty, who kept pace despite Ionescu going scoreless and Jonquel Jones being held in check with three early fouls.
That, however, wasn't enough to withstand a Vegas defensive crackdown, which limited New York to less than 35 percent from the floor in the second. Tiffany Hayes picked up three steals after accepting the Sixth Woman of the Year Award on Vegas hardwood, placing the title in Sin City for the fifth time over the last six seasons (joining teammates Plum and Alysha Clark as well as departed two-time winner Dearica Hamby).
The Liberty will have another chance for advancement on Sunday, while Vegas will look to force a winner-take-all Game 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
