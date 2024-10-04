Knicks Hire Franchise Legend Patrick Ewing
As if this offseason couldn't get more eventful, the New York Knicks are going out with a bang by bringing back one of the most famous names in franchise history.
The Knicks and Madison Square Garden announced on Friday that Patrick Ewing has been named to a front office position, a newly formed "basketball ambassador" role. In a statement from the Knicks, Ewing's new title is said to encompass "both basketball and business operations."
"As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick and I will always be a New Yorker. I can't wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much," Ewing said in the statement. "The Garden has always been my home and I'm looking forward to working with (president) Leon Rose, Coach (Tom) Thibodeau, the team, and everyone else that makes this place so special."
Ewing, of course, is best known for his illustrious playing career, one that featured 15 seasons with the Knicks after he was named the top overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft. The Georgetown alum made all 11 of his NBA All-Star Game appearances in a Knicks uniform and, as he mentioned, his No. 33 has been immortalized in MSG's ceiling.
A nominee for the NBA's anniversary teams in 1996 and 2021, Ewing continues to appear at or near the top of several franchise records. Now, his return to the Knicks' front office will give him a chance to tick one last item off his metropolitan to-do list: win a championship.
"The New York Knicks and Patrick Ewing are synonymous with one another, and we are humbled and excited to bring Patrick back home," Rose added in the Knicks' announcement. "A monumental figure in New York basketball lore, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from his time both on and off the court that is unmatched. We are ecstatic that Patrick will once again be back in the blue and orange.""
It has been a busy week for Ewing, who also received the honor of joining the coaching staff for the United States' men's national basketball team for its upcoming showdowns in qualification for the AmeriCup tournament.
