Knicks' Josh Hart Reveals Dream Podcast Guest
There's been a lot of talk about the New York Knicks acquiring an "inside man." Josh Hart couldn't agree more, at least from a certain point of view.
In recognition of their accomplishments on and off the court, Hart and Jalen Brunson appeared on Thursday's recording of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." While Meyers acknowledged the duo's success on Madison Square Garden hardwood, he was curious about their lauded "Roommates Show" podcast, which has welcomed in a variety of guests from the ranks of entertainment, both acting and athletics alike.
While silverscreen stars such as Jerry Ferrara, Tracy Morgan, JB Smoove, and Ben Stiller have previously visited the Roommates' realm, which also features entrepreneur and co-host Matt Hillman, Hart apparently has his sights set on Roman J. Israel, Esq. himself.
"I'm either going with Denzel," Hart said. "Or ... Nah, I've got to go with Denzel."
Hart presumably refers to decorated actor Denzel Washington, the 10-time Academy Award-nominated actor who recently wrapped his trilogy of "Equalizer" films and is set to star in the long-awaited sequel to "Gladiator" later this fall.
In the eyes of some basketball fans, Washington is perhaps best known for his role in 1998's "He Got Game." Directed by die-hard Knicks fan Spike Lee, the film stars Washington as an incarcerated father of a touted young basketball phenom portrayed by Ray Allen.
Debuting amidst an influx of athlete-hosted podcasts, "Roommates Show" has been praised for Brunson, Hart, and Hillman's banter and chemistry. The show was recently called out on Sports Illustrated's list of the most influential people of sports, alongside the "New Heights" show released by gridiron brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.
Brunson took particular pride in the show's recent live experience in Central Park, which saw the group welcome past and present teammate Mikal Bridges, as well as Smoove and former Knicks star Stephon Marbury.
"It was the coolest thing ever," Brunson told Meyers. "Everything about it was amazing. It started raining a little bit but no one left, no one left. I was like, wow, this is this has turned into something that we didn't think was possible. So it was really cool."
