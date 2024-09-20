Knicks Long-Time Sideline Reporter Leaving MSG Network
The New York Knicks are losing a tenured veteran shortly before training camp.
Per Neil Best of Newsday, longtime sideline/studio reporter Rebecca Haarlow is moving on from her duties at MSG Network to focus on her work at her consulting firm, Rebecca Haarlow Communications.
"After nine incredible seasons broadcasting Knicks games on MSG Networks, I have decided to step away to focus on my consulting firm, Rebecca Haarlow Communications, where I help companies drive growth through exceptional public speaking, storytelling and media training," Haarlow said in a statement obtained by Best. “I extend my deepest gratitude to both MSG Networks and the Knicks organization for a lifetime of unforgettable memories. I’ll forever be a fan. Go Knicks!"
A Chicago native, Haarlow had been stationed on the MSG sidelines since 2015, taking over for Tina Cervasio (now at CBS Sports and WNYW). Before coming to the Garden, Haarlow had fulfilled similar duties for networks such as Fox Sports Net, NBA TV, NFL Network, and TNT, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers. Haarlow was also an athlete in her own right, earning several track and field accolades at Princeton University.
Haarlow's firm offers courses, services, and workshops in a variety of fields, such as public speaking, media training, storytelling, and leadership.
I've spent two decades on camera in front of millions of people across the world curating an incredibly valuable set of public speaking tools that deliver results and boost confidence," Haarlow says on her firm's website. "Now I'm passionate about inspiring and equipping people and organizations with public speaking and presentation skills that will take their careers and company performance to the next level."
Per Best, MSG will use talent from within to fill the void left by Haarlow, singling out longtime hosts and analysts Alan Hahn and Bill Pidto.
