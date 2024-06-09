Liberty Charm Caps Commissioner's Cup vs. Mystics
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty's finish to Commissioner's Cup play was far from perfect yet somehow simultaneously just so.
Completing their five-game in-season competition slate in a mere eight days, the Liberty capped off the rushed yet rewarding stretch with a 93-88 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center. New York (11-2, 5-0) earned a perfect record in the five-game in-conference slate despite a furious challenge from a winless Mystrics group with nothing to lose.
With the win the Liberty will officially get a chance to defend their Commissioner's Cup title at home, clinching homecourt advantage now that no Western Conference rep wll be able to match their record by the end of the five game seeding slate this week.
A scorching scoring showing from Jonquel Jones (a season-high 29 points on 10-of-14 from the field) paced the Liberty's Sunday effort, brilliantly paired with an 19-point, eight-assist complement from Sabrina Ionescu. Rookie Leonie Fiebich came off the bench and scored all dozen of heir points on a 4-of-8 tally from three-point range.
Free from Commissioner's Cup scheduling restraints, the Liberty have nearly a week off before they hit the road for the first of three WNBA Finals rematches with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
