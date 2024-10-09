Liberty Star Earns and Seeks Emotional Victory
BROOKLYN -- October is an emotional time for the family of New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, for her kin both on and off the hardwood.
Of course, little more needs to be said about what she has built with 11 de facto sisters, as the Liberty is set to make another run at its first WNBA title beginning on Thursday night against the Minnesota Lynx (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Stewart, of course, has played a major role in the road to date, notably notching a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double when the Liberty disposed of the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinal clincher on Sunday.
While the overall seafoam feeling was understandable jubilation, Stewart shared a moment with her wife Marta in the immediate aftermath: Sunday's victory came exactly one year and a day after Marta's father Josep Xargay passed away after a bout with cancer.
"No matter what, it's a really tough time," Stewart said in Sunday's postgame. "Just the way that the series went last year, going through all of that and making sure that this year is different, Marta and I talk about doing everything that her dad would want us to do, and we continue to do that."
Amidst the tragedy, Stewart's Liberty dropped a four-game championship series to the Aces, one that ended with her shooting 3-of-17 (albeit with 14 rebounds) in the final defeat. Stewart indirectly admitted that she and her fellow seafoam savants have kept track of what's said about them but her priority in Las Vegas was personal peace.
"I have receipts on the things that were said that the entire team does," Stewart said. "But, really, my mentality today was to go in and get this win for my wife and her dad."
Just before the calendar year let out, Stewart and Marta welcomed their second child, a boy named Theo (pronounced Tay-o), to join their elder daughter Ruby. Theo's middle name is Josep in his late grandfather's honor.
Theo's arrival is one of several major victories Stewart has placed on her personal profile over the last 365-plus days: she previously partook in the United States' women's national basketball team's run to its latest gold medal in Paris over the summer and the Liberty have secured homecourt advantage for this edition of the Finals, after beginning the tilt with the Aces out in Sin City.
In between, Stewart announced the founding of Unrivaled, a domestic offseason league set to be staged in Florida during the WNBA offseason. It's a collaborative project with future Finals opponent and former University of Connecticut teammate Napheesa Collier.
As the Liberty prepped for their shot at championship redemption, Stewart looked back on how both of her families have continued to honor Josep's memory and make him proud.
"I think the way that we made Joseph, Marta's dad, my father-in-law, proud this season, is just by doing everything that we can, (to) enjoy life kind of one moment at a time, whether it's like being with the kids or advancing to the Finals," Stewart said. "He was one of the biggest supporters that I've had since I've known him."
"It's still crazy that he's gone, but we'll continue to kind of think about him and make him proud."
