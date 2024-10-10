Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Relishes Return 'Home'
One of the newest New York Knicks made himself at home in more ways than one on Wednesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns took to Madison Square Garden hardwood as an ally for the first time when the Knicks hosted the Washington Wizards for a preseason visit. While far from perfect (as he was 1-of-7 from three-point range and charged with five fouls), Towns offered a tantalizing appetizer with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double in a 117-94 victory.
Wednesday was likely far from the first time that Towns donned a Knicks jersey on the Garden premises, as the Edison, NJ native grew up a fan of the team before embarking on his ongoing career. Despite the lack of stakes in Wednesday's game, a beaming Towns savored each of his shots, most of which were earned in a dominant third period that saw him score half of the Knicks' 32 points.
In the immediate aftermath, Towns told MSG Network's Alan Hahn that he was "happy to be home."
"The fans have been great. It definitely hits different to be home," Towns said. "It's been a blessing to be here. I'm excited for all the games I get to play in front of these fans."
Towns and his fellow starters were granted extensive second half minutes after they took in the preseason debut's final 24 from the bench at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday. Further aided by 23 points from Jalen Brunson and 16 more from Towns' fellow newcomer Mikal Bridges, the Knicks (2-0) built a lasting double-figure lead on the woebegone Wizards, who were forced into 30 turnovers. That would be the most in a single regular season game since January 1989.
Through limited time, Towns believes he's developing a strong rapport with Brunson, the Knicks' captain and franchise face. Each of Brunson's three assists on Wednesday ended in points for Towns and all came during the aforementioned third period.
"We work hard every single day to make sure it looks the best for these fans," Towns told Hahn. "We just want to translate it to winning and we're doing a great job of doing that."
Towns and the Knicks will put their perfect preseason record on the line against his former employers on Sunday when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit MSG (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!