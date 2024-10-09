Knicks Swap Exhibit 10 Players
The New York Knick are adding yet another tri-state area center to their repertoire.
New York announced on Wednesday that center Moses Brown would be signed with an Exhibit 10 camp contract as the team continues to shore up its interior depth. In a corresponding move, the Knicks waived Boo Buie, a former Northwestern star who was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal on Monday night. They also waived Damion Baugh and Alex O’Connell.
The 7-2, 258-lb. Brown, who turns 25 next week, returns to New York City after gaining fame as a star at Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens. Together with current Orlando Magic rep Cole Anthony, Brown pushed the Knicks to the Catholic High School Athletic Association's championship and he also earned McDonald's All-American honors before embarking upon a single season at UCLA.
Previous Molloy graduates include Kenny Anderson, Lou Carnesecca, Jim Larranaga, and Kenny Smith.
After averaging 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks during his single season in Westwood (2018-19), Brown went undrafted in the ensuing NBA Draft but he has since played with six different teams over the past five seasons. Last year saw him return to his original NBA employers in Portland, where he tallied 3.9 rebounds in just over nine minutes a game. Brown has also repped Oklahoma City, Dallas, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn.
Brown briefly spent time in the Knicks' organization during the 2022-23 season, playing one game with their G League affiliate in Westchester before he signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets. During the 2021 G League campaign, Brown landed First-Team and All-Defensive Team honors with Oklahoma City's affiliate.
As the Knicks try to fill interior depth behind the newly-acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, Brown may have an outside chance at cracking the regular season roster, especially with Mitchell Robinson set to miss the early portions of this season. New York is currently working with Jericho Sims in a potentially expanded role while financial restraints could also open a door for Ariel Hukporti, the final pick of the 2024 draft working on a two-way deal with Westchester.
The Knicks return to preseason action on Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
