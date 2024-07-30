Liberty Guard Helps France in Dominant Win Over Canada
New York Liberty star Marine Johannes and company had a gift for those who flocked to Lille to watch their nation partake in women's basketball at the ongoing Olympic Games.
Host nation France opened its Group B slate in style, crushing Canada by a 75-54 final as the women's competition of the Paris Olympics continued.
Johannes, taking a year away from WNBA affairs to focus on her homeland duties, struggled from the field with seven points on 3-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes but wowed well enough in a balanced scoring effort for the French. Every woman that took the floor for Les Bleus scored at least two points, including Marine Fauthoux, who left after four minutes. The Liberty also own the draft rights to Fauthoux, a third-round pick from 2021.
The true story of the day, however was the French defense, which treated its hometown supporters to a treat on the scoreboard: by allowing only two points in the second quarter, the French set an Olympic basketball record, in both the male and female categories, for fewest points surrendered in one frame.
Such a fine defensive showing quickly turned an 18-15 deficit into a 38-20 lead at intermission, allowing the French (1-0) to more or less coast while maintaining a point differential that currently places them atop Group B. Canada scored the first four points of the third period but never got any closer than 13 after entering Olympic infamy. France also forced 25 turnovers while losing only 10 of their own, converting the Canadian mistakes into 19 points.
Mariame Badiane led France with 13 points while former Chicago Sky star Gabby Williams was all over the box score with 13 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. France is looking for consecutive podium finishes at the Olympics after landing the bronze in Tokyo three years prior.
Former Liberty All-Star Kia Nurse (Los Angeles) shared the scoring lead wit 11 for Canada (0-1), which is looking for its first Olympic medal in its ninth appearance. A de facto elimination game against Sandy Brondello's Australian squad awaits on Thursday (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock) before Johannes and the French host co-group leader Nigeria (11:15 a.m. ET, Peacock).
