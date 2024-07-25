Liberty at the Summer Olympics: Women's Basketball Tracker
Though they've temporarily ditched seafoam, the New York Liberty are flourishing in overseas action.
Five active members of the Liberty are set to partake in the women's basketball competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are to partly headline the United States' attempt at an eighth consecutive gold medal while Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally are on Germany's first Olympic roster.
Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will also reprise her role as the leader of Australia's ringed effort. Other participants include Marine Johannes and Han Xu, whose last respective WNBA minutes came with the Liberty.
Keep up with the progress of the Liberty women and their competitors at the Olympic tournament below ...
(All Times ET)
Group A Standings/Schedule
Team
Wins
Losses
Point Differential
1. China
0
0
0
2. Puerto Rico
0
0
0
3. Serbia
0
0
0
4. Spain
0
0
0
Sunday, July 28
Spain vs. China, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m, Peacock
Wednesday, July 31
Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 5 a.m., Peacock
China vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 3
China vs. Puerto Rico, 5 a.m., Peacock
Serbia vs. Spain, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Group B Standings/Schedule
Team
Wins
Losses
Point Differential
1. Australia
0
0
0
2. France
0
0
0
3. Canada
0
0
0
4. Nigeria
0
0
0
Monday, July 29
Nigeria vs. Australia, 5 a.m., Peacock
Canada vs. France, 11:15 a.m., Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Australia vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock
France vs. Nigeria, 11:15 a.m. ET, Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Canada vs. Nigeria, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Australia vs. France, 3 p.m., Peacock
Group C Standings/Schedule
Team
Wins
Losses
Point Differential
1. USA
0
0
0
2. Germany
0
0
0
3. Belgium
0
0
0
4. Japan
0
0
0
Monday, July 29
Germany vs. Belgium, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Japan, 3 p.m., USA/Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Japan vs. Germany, 5 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., USA/Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Japan vs. Belgium, 5 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Germany, 11:15 a.m., USA/Peacock
Knockout Round Schedule
Wednesday, August 7
Quarterfinal 1, 5 a.m., Peacock
Quarterfinal 2, 8:30 a.m., Pecock
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m., Peacock
Quarterfinal 4, 3:30 p.m., USA/Peacock
Friday, August 9
Semifinal 1, 11:30 a.m., NBC/Peacock
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m., Peacock
Sunday, August 11
Bronze Medal Game, 5:45 a.m., USA
Gold Medal Game, 9:30 a.m., NBC
