Liberty at the Summer Olympics: Women's Basketball Tracker

Five members of the New York Liberty are set to do battle at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Team USA Basketball
Though they've temporarily ditched seafoam, the New York Liberty are flourishing in overseas action.

Five active members of the Liberty are set to partake in the women's basketball competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are to partly headline the United States' attempt at an eighth consecutive gold medal while Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally are on Germany's first Olympic roster.

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will also reprise her role as the leader of Australia's ringed effort. Other participants include Marine Johannes and Han Xu, whose last respective WNBA minutes came with the Liberty.

Keep up with the progress of the Liberty women and their competitors at the Olympic tournament below ...

(All Times ET)

Han Xu
Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

Group A Standings/Schedule

Team

Wins

Losses

Point Differential

1. China

0

0

0

2. Puerto Rico

0

0

0

3. Serbia

0

0

0

4. Spain

0

0

0

Sunday, July 28

Spain vs. China, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m, Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 5 a.m., Peacock
China vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m., Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 3

China vs. Puerto Rico, 5 a.m., Peacock
Serbia vs. Spain, 7:30 a.m., Peacock

Sandy Brondello
Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

Group B Standings/Schedule

Team

Wins

Losses

Point Differential

1. Australia

0

0

0

2. France

0

0

0

3. Canada

0

0

0

4. Nigeria

0

0

0

Monday, July 29

Nigeria vs. Australia, 5 a.m., Peacock
Canada vs. France, 11:15 a.m., Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Australia vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock
France vs. Nigeria, 11:15 a.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Canada vs. Nigeria, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
Australia vs. France, 3 p.m., Peacock

Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich
Team USA Basketball

Group C Standings/Schedule

Team

Wins

Losses

Point Differential

1. USA

0

0

0

2. Germany

0

0

0

3. Belgium

0

0

0

4. Japan

0

0

0

Monday, July 29

Germany vs. Belgium, 7:30 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Japan, 3 p.m., USA/Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Japan vs. Germany, 5 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., USA/Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Japan vs. Belgium, 5 a.m., Peacock
USA vs. Germany, 11:15 a.m., USA/Peacock

Knockout Round Schedule

Wednesday, August 7

Quarterfinal 1, 5 a.m., Peacock
Quarterfinal 2, 8:30 a.m., Pecock
Quarterfinal 3, 12 p.m., Peacock
Quarterfinal 4, 3:30 p.m., USA/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Semifinal 1, 11:30 a.m., NBC/Peacock
Semifinal 2, 3 p.m., Peacock

Sunday, August 11

Bronze Medal Game, 5:45 a.m., USA
Gold Medal Game, 9:30 a.m., NBC

