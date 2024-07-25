Aaron Judge Gives Knicks' Jalen Brunson Special Gift, Bigger Message
The pride of the Yankees apparently conceded the metropolitan crown to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
New Yorkers have fiercely debated the most prominent prophet capable of ending the city's lasting championship drought, but Judge, the New York Yankees star outfielder, perhaps offered the most decisive endorsement before the Bronx Bombers battled the New York Mets on Wednesday night.
Judge offered Brunson, taking to the Yankee Stadium field for a pregame visit, a special gift, bestowing a pair of cleats with a telling message.
"To Jalen - Keep running the city!" the 2022 American League MVP wrote (h/t SNY).
New York has dug the long ball, albeit in a different form since 2022, when Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract following four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. Outside shooting is just one of the many ways that Brunson has fulfilled and exceeded the original expectations of the deal, as he stabilized the faulty fortunes of the Knicks and thrust Manhattan back into basketball relevancy.
Brunson recently found a way to continue to his Manhattan reign at an affordable price, leaving $113 million on the table to sign an immediate contract extension. The newly-minted All-Star is looking to build upon the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade, one that saw them win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
New footwear wasn't the only gift Brunson received upon his visit to The Bronx on Wednesday night: the point guard also swapped jerseys with shortstop Anthony Volpe, who bears Brunson's No. 11 on the Yankee Stadium diamond. Brunson also threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the final Subway Series tilt of 2024 and stood with the Yankees during the national anthem.
Alas for the Bronx Bombers, Brunson's presence failed to bring them any luck, as they dropped a 12-3 decision to Queens' Mets. The visitors, who swept the Yankees in a regular season series for the first time since 2013, were energized by two home runs from Francisco Lindor, another shortstop who was likewise the target of a pregame greeting from Brunson.
