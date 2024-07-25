WATCH: Knicks Star Throws First Pitch in Subway Series
New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson offered a new kind of assist on Wednesday night.
Brunson was the guest of honor in The Bronx before the New York Yankees and New York Mets wrapped up their annual "Subway Series" get-together at Yankee Stadium. The Knicks' franchise face took in the home team's batting practice, met fellow metropolitan icon Aaron Judge, and swapped jerseys with his fellow No. 11, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Brunson's visit culminated in the throwing of the ceremonial first pitch, donning his newly-earned pinstriped No. 11 and a cap depicting the Yankees' interlocking "NY" logo. View the throw here.
While Brunson's pitch was a bit high, he did reach home plate from the pitcher's mound, echoing the same move from a fellow metropolitan backcourt icon: two days short of a year ago, the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu likewise threw from the hill before another Yankees-Mets game in The Bronx.
This wasn't Brunson's first time throwing at a major league ballpark, as he previously had the honor at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field in his home state of Illinois in 2016.
The hosting Yankees could perhaps use some of Brunson's prowess in the clutch to help them out: New York's pinstriped American League squad got off to a sterling 50-22 start but has gone just 10-21 since. Wednesday's game wraps up a brief visit from the Mets, who added to the pinstriped misery on Tuesday with a narrow 3-2 win. Queens' Mets are looking for their first sweep in the annual interleague series since 2013.
The Yankees lead the Mets 2-1 after three innings of play behind solo home runs for Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto.
