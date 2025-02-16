Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Wins NBPA VP Vote
New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is bringing home a special souvenir home from San Francisco.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Towns has been elected as vice president on the National Basketball Players Association's Executive Committee by its board of player representatives. Towns was elected alongside Boston Celtic and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown and Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Towns taking an interest in off-court affairs is hardly a surprise: he previously earned the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for his work in expanding voting rights in Minnesota during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and NBPA's Social Justice Coalition alongside notable names like Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Adam Silver, and Mark Tatum.
In October, Towns told Edwin Flores of Yahoo! Sports that he hopes to be primarily remember for his off-court work, aiming to make his late mother Jacqueline proud.
“To live the American dream, you have to be willing to help others with it,” Towns said, per Flores. “For me to be recognized for what I do off the court is all I’ve ever wanted to do — I think that would make my mother more proud than what I’ve done on the court.”
