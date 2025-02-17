Knicks Star's Team Falls in All-Star Finale
The "OGs" prevailed at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. Alas for Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks teammate OG Anunoby was nowhere to be found.
Towns' team, "Chuck's Global Stars," fell in the finale of the first All-Star Game held in a tournament format, as the squad assembled by Charles Barkley dropped a 41-25 decision to "Shaq's OGs," a team of seasoned stars handpicked by fellow NBA legend and TNT colleague Shaquille O'Neal.
Having earned the championship ticket by besting the Kenny Smith squad featuring Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson, Towns earned a team-best four rebounds, tied with Nikola Jokic (Denver), in the championship game. In contrast to the opener, which saw him sink two triples, Towns mostly camped out under the basket for high-percentage tallies, especially after the OGs jumped out to an 11-1 lead.
Towns and reserve Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) accounted for most of the Global Stars' scoring: with Wembanyama getting 11, they were responsible for all but six points.
The late scratch of LeBron James (LA Lakers) proved to be no problem for the OGs, who previously took down the Rising Star competition's winners in the opening round.
Local star and eventual MVP Stephen Curry (Golden State) wowed his adoring public with increasingly deep threes, including one from the cusp of halfcourt that brought about the biggest cheer of the night.
Jayson Tatum (Boston) capped the weekend's festivities in style with a showstopping dunk that moved the OGs past the target score of 40. The championship was briefly interrupted to recognized TNT's final broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game, as the exhibition's television rights transfer to NBC starting next season.
With the All-Star Game in the books, Towns will return to action with the Knicks on Thursday when Manhattan hosts the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!