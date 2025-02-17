Karl-Anthony Towns Prevails in Knicks' All-Star Civil War
With mid-winter exhibition glory on the line, Karl-Anthony Towns prevailed in a New York Knicks civil war at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Towns and Jalen Brunson fought on opposite sides of the first All-Star tournament's maiden voyage on Sunday night at Chase Center. Towns and "Chuck's World Stars," a group of mostly international talents and more chosen by Charles Barkley, bested Kenny Smith's "Young Stars," co-starring Brunson, by a 41-32 final.
Towns tallied six points, pairing a couple of three-pointers with a trio of rebounds. After sinking his first, Towns offered a tribute to his teammate Brunson, imitating the Knicks captain's three-point celebration by pressing the thenar space of his to his mouth and wiggling three fingers. Brunson tied Darius Garland (Cleveland) for the Young Stars' lead in assists with three and also had a steal that helped lead to the squad's first points en route to a target score of 40.
A perfect game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City) led the way for Barkley's battalion, as the Canadian sensation was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field with 12 points. Depth stars Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) and Trae Young (Atlanta) each played a role off the bench, as the former had six points and four rebounds while the longtime Knicks nemesis had five assists. Garland and teammate Evan Mobley (Cleveland) and 3-Point Contest winner Tyler Herro (Miami) led Smith's team with six points each in defeat.
Chuck's World Stars will now face the winner of part two of the All-Star trio: a team curated by Shaquille O'Neal, known as "Shaq's OGs" will take on the winner of Friday's Rising Stars competition a group overseen by fellow Los Angeles basketball legend and TNT colleague Candace Parker.
