Liberty Extends Local TV Partnership
New York Liberty basketball has earned a renewal on local Fox stations.
The defending WNBA champions announced an extension of their ongoing partnership with local station WNYW, the New York City affiliate of the Fox broadcasting company commonly referred to as Fox 5. The two sides have re-upped on a multi-year deal that will keep Liberty games on both WNYW and its sister station WWOR, another Fox property known as My9.
In addition to continued game broadcasts, Fox 5 and My9 will also "host new weekly programming dedicated to the New York Liberty across its linear and digital platforms."
“The New York Liberty is laser-focused on ensuring the continued evolution of our business and our multi-year extension with FOX5 plays an integral role in extending our reach,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a team statement. “We are excited to call such a significant platform our local TV home for years to come and new Liberty-dedicated programming, will increase fan accessibility while also elevating our brand and driving business growth for both our franchise and women’s sports at large.”
Though the Liberty took on an expanded national presence thanks to a packed lineup featuring returning All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart, 23 games of last year's championship run aired on either Fox 5 or My9. Primary lay-by-play duties were shared by Michael Grady, Chris Shearn, and Zora Stephenson with Ros Gold-Onwude and Julianne Viani-Braen on color commentary and Tina Cervasio on the sidelines.
Per a release from the Liberty, local viewership increased 129 percent year-over-year in the first season of collaboration.
The re-up comes as the Liberty prepare for their first postseason title defense, which tips off on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces. A full broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!