Karl-Anthony Towns Returns For Knicks Road Trip
The New York Knicks will be taking Karl-Anthony Towns on the road with them.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, Towns won't appear on the New York injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT). Towns will be back in action after missing Tuesday's game against Golden State for personal reasons.
Getting Towns back on the floor is a welcome sight for the Knicks: fans expressed some concern when some viewed Tuesday's pregame comments from head coach Tom Thibodeau, which stated that Towns "need[ed] some time right now," as a sign that the center could miss multiple games. Others expressed concerns and condolences when Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods said "F*** Cancer" on X late Tuesday night.
New York (40-21) dropped a 116-112 decision to the Warriors on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Mitchell Robinson made his first start in 15 month in his place but was limited to 15 minutes as he continues to work his way back from a season-long ankle injury. Precious Achiuwa manage to haul in 15 rebounds in defeat.
With Towns in tow, it now faces a lengthy Western swing that will feature showdowns against both Los Angeles teams in a Thursday/Friday back-to-back, as well as visits to Portland, Sacramento, and Golden State.
The Knicks have posted a 3-4 record without Towns so far this season.
