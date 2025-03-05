Knicks Guard Reacts to Jennifer Hudson Fall
New York Knicks reserve Miles McBride was in the "Spotlight" for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday night.
Actress/singer Jennifer Hudson was forced to take a McBride charge while seated courtside for the Knicks' Tuesday tilt against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. The incident occurred in the second period of interconference clash, which was eventually won by Golden State in a 114-102 final.
McBride was attempting to intercept a Moses Moody pass but instead caused a deflection—one that bumped Hudson in the face despite the efforts of her beau, fellow actor and singer Common. Hudson seemed slightly rattled by the encounter and her glasses were damaged in the process but seemed no worse for the wear, allowing broadcasters Greg Anthony and Ian Eagle to have some fun with it.
"Protect Jennifer Hudson!" Eagle declared. Anthony, a former Knicks shooter, lamented the damage to Hudson's glasses. "Those look real expensive, partner," he remarked before the two were humorously distraught to see that Common was unable to stop the chaos.
Offering a moment of levity amidst the somber aftermath of the Knicks' loss, McBride took blame for the bump in video from SNY.
"My bad, my bad," a sheepish yet smiling McBride said.
McBride had six points, five assists, and four rebounds in defeat for the Knicks (41-20), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. New York was done in by another Stephen Curry classic at MSG: with 28 points and nine assists from the all-time three-point king, Curry-led Warrior teams improved to 12-1 at MSG since he entered the league in 2009.
This isn't the first time that a Knick has had a celebrity encounter: back in November, OG Anunoby nearly ran over actress Anne Hathaway during a showdown with Chicago at MSG, an incident that the "Princess Diaries" star referred to as a "bucket list moment."
