Liberty Fall to Fever Amidst Caitlin Clark History
The New York Liberty became the latest to endure the Caitlin Clark effect on Saturday afternoon.
Clark's triple-double, the first of its kind in WNBA history, paced the Indiana Fever to a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon, as she became the first rookie to earn double-figures in three categories en route to an 83-78 victory over New York. Thus ends the Liberty's five-game winning streak, the longest-active tally in the WNBA entering the weekend.
Indiana (9-13) bested New York for the first time in four meetings thanks in part to Clark's showcase, which was completed before a 21-7 run over the final 5:45 sealed the deal. Clark's historic box score featured 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds when all was said and done, a stark contrast from her prior effort against the Liberty, which saw her shoot 1-of-10 in a 38-point loss at Barclays Center.
The Liberty will be getting up early for their next matchup, which situates them against the second-place Connecticut Sun (11 a.m. ET, WWOR).
