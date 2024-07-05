Report: Knicks Sign Second-Round Pick to Multi-Year Deal
In the spirit of Independence Day, the New York Knicks were ready to let their newest (Golden) Eagle soar.
Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks agreed to terms on a four-year, $9.06 million contract with former Marquette star Tyler Kolek. The deal includes a team option for the fourth year.
New York York named Kolek the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, obtaining his services with a pick acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Kolek has been labeled one of the more intriguing second-round picks after an accomplished career in Milwaukee: after transferring to the Golden Eagles following a strong freshman season at George Mason, Kolek partook in an illustrious stretch for the program, notably serving as one of the headliners of a historic 2022-23 season.
During that campaign, Kolek earned All-American honors as well as the Big East Player of the Year Award previously hoisted by his new teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Kolek also won the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament's Most Outstanding Player Award, guiding the Golden Eagles to their first run of Madison Square Garden-based glory. This time around, Kolek led the nation in assists en route to another All-American team invite.
Kolek might need to be patient when it comes to hearing his name called at the Manhattan level but ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony envisioned him as being one of the most impactful G League newcomers.
"With Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride entrenched in the backcourt, coach Tom Thibodeau's tight rotations, and the proximity between the Knicks' practice facility and G League team (Westchester), I imagine Kolek (the No. 34 pick) will be getting a decent amount of burn there next year," Givony said."He led college basketball in assists last season, and will likely do the same in the G League also, depending on how many assignments he gets. He's going to be a very good NBA player in time, I believe."
Kolek will likely be one of the headliners of the Knicks' upcoming Summer League slate, which tips off in Las Vegas on July 13 against the Charlotte Hornets' prospects.
