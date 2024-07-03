Liberty Finally Master Minnesota in 5th Straight Win
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty made sure that the fourth quarter was anything but a no-rough-stuff type of deal for their visitors from Minnesota on Tuesday night.
The third time proved to be the charm for the Liberty, as they finally took down the Minnesota Lynx by a 76-67 final on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. Minnesota had previously gotten the best of New York twice in three prior meetings, including last week's Commissier's Cup Final at UBS Arena.
This time around, a shutdown fourth, which New York took by an 18-8 tally, proved to be the difference: the Liberty (17-3) held Minnesota to just 3-of-14 from the field over the final 10 to secure their fifth conecutive victory, which stands as the WNBA's longest active winning streak.
Jonquel Jones put up a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double shortly before learning she'd help rep the WNBA squad at the upcoming All-Star Game in Phoenix. Her current teammates, and future opponents, likewise shined on Tuesday: Breanna Stewart hauled in 17 points and rebounds each (one short of her career-best in the latter category) while Sabrina Ionescu scored 17 and had five assists and rebounds while continuing to fight an illness that left her questionable on the regame injury report.
The Liberty are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they hit the road to face the Indiana Fever (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!