Liberty's Jonquel Jones 'Proud' of Continuing MVP Journey
BROOKLYN -- As of Sunday, New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones is the woman who has everything ... and she's still wanting more.
Between her terms in Connecticut and New York, Jones has earned almost every individual accolade one can obtain at the WNBA level. In her Liberty career alone (since 2023), she has returned to the All-WNBA Team for the fifth time and also earned last season's Commissioner's Cup MVP title. Back in Uncasbille, she was a Sixth Woman of the Year winner, a Most Improved Player, and a regular season MVP.
Yet, one last jackpot was missing and Jones finally found the right combination on Sunday night: she can finally add "champion" and "WNBA Finals MVP" to her collection after a 67-62 overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the winner-take-all finale at Barclays Center. Jones secured the latter title by keeping the Liberty in the game amidst a sloppy start, one that saw them put up a season-low 27 points over the first 20 minutes.
"I'm really proud of my journey," Jones said after the game. "I went out there to play to win and not to lose. The experience that I had, even though it wasn't the best experience and we lost in the past, it allowed me to be a little bit more relaxed in the situation and just understand that these moments aren't guarantees. It's not a given. You have to kind of just take advantage of it but also live in the moment and really appreciate what it took to get here, too."
Jones averaged 17.8 points, including 10 during the opening half on 3-of-5 shooting. Her defensive rating was second-best on the team at 68.8 at just under 42 minutes, stretched beyond a normal game's limit by the extra session. Head coach Sandy Brondello was a tad wary of Jones working overtime but lauded her progress in the aftermath.
"(I'm) really, really proud of JJ," Brondello gushed. "I love coaching her I just love her personality, how she brings it every single day. She was big for us. It wasn't a pretty game today. But we were trying to establish her early. At both ends, she worked her butt off."
"Usually I don't like to play her 42 minutes, but she just stayed competing because that's how important it was. She knew how she needed to help us. She's been big for us. She's been big for us all season long but particularly these playoffs. She's amazing. We love you, JJ. So proud of you, mate."
So what more does Jones want? The rare gaps on her resume certainly hint at her desires.
Jones owns a win over Team USA thanks to her work at the most recent WNBA All-Star Game, which saw the league's remaining finest take down the future gold medalists in Phoenix. She has previously competed Bosnia and Herzegovina's national group, notably guiding the squad to a fifth-place finish in the 2021 EuroBasket tournament.
Jones' next sense of fulfillment, she explained, comes from expanding the athletic infrastructure in her native Bahamas.
"I think you need more investment in sports in the Bahamas, to give the kids more games and to allow them to be able to have more developmental camps and different things going on. Just to have more people invested in it," Jones said. "I want to make it my mission to help just grow the game in the Bahamas because we have so much natural talent."
"So many people that come out of the Bahamas go to the U.S. and go to school, and up being really successful. I would like the kids to be able to stay home in the Bahamas and stay with their families and then still be able to come to the U.S. to play professionally. That's the next step we have to take."
Jones' teammates seem keen to help her on her mission: Breanna Stewart suggested having a preseason game on The Islands of Song while Nyara Sabally and head coach Sandy Brondello suggested having the championship parade make its way south.
In any event, the Liberty are slated to celebrate in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, with the latter's festivities scheduled for Thursday.
