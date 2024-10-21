All Knicks

BREAKING: Liberty Win Game 5, First WNBA Championship

The New York Liberty are 2024's WNBA champions after last thriller at Barclays Center.

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after missing a basket in the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
BROOKLYN -- The New York Liberty had waited 27 years to lift the WNBA's most precious hardware. Five more minutes was nothing.

The 2024 WNBA season ended with a bang on Sunday night, as the Liberty clinched their first postseason championship with a 67-62 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in a winner-take-all fifth game on Sunday night at Barclays Center.

