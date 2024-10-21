BREAKING: Liberty Win Game 5, First WNBA Championship
The New York Liberty are 2024's WNBA champions after last thriller at Barclays Center.
BROOKLYN -- The New York Liberty had waited 27 years to lift the WNBA's most precious hardware. Five more minutes was nothing.
The 2024 WNBA season ended with a bang on Sunday night, as the Liberty clinched their first postseason championship with a 67-62 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in a winner-take-all fifth game on Sunday night at Barclays Center.
|
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Published