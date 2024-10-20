Knicks Announce 2024-2025 Roster
The New York Knicks' 2024-2025 squad is set as the team announced the first rendition of their roster heading into the regular season. The team is carrying 15 members on their roster this season, including three rookies.
The Knicks kept all of their rookie class on the roster to start the season, bringing Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti into the regular season. The remainder of their roster also includes superstars like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, and new stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
Here is the New York Knicks' full 2024-2025 roster:
No. 00 - Jacob Toppin
No. 1 - Cam Payne
No. 2 - Miles McBride
No. 3 - Josh Hart
No. 4 - Pacome Dadiet
No. 5 - Precious Achiuwa
No. 8 - OG Anunoby
No. 9 - Kevin McCullar Jr.
No. 11 - Jalen Brunson
No. 13 - Tyler Kolek
No. 20 - Jericho Sims
No. 23 - Mitchell Robinson
No. 25 - Mikal Bridges
No. 32 - Karl-Anthony Towns
No. 55 - Ariel Hukporti
Newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson leads the way for New York, which welcomes in touted newcomers Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to the fold. Rounding out the presumed starting five is OG Anunoby, armed with a new contract as he enters his first full season as a Knicks, and Josh Hart, one of three Villanova Wildcats left on the roster after Donte DiVincenzo was sent to Minnesota with Julius Randle in the deal that acquired Towns.
Together, this group will lead the Knicks into an uncertain but hopeful future, one where there is a considerable amount of hype after the team won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket before a rash of injuries ended their postseason journey with a seven-game loss to Indiana in the second round.
