Knicks Star Takes Blame for Josh Hart's Struggles
New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson is already going down with one certain ship.
After forward/guard Josh Hart claimed that he was "lost" after a wayward preseason (h/t Stefan Bondy, New York Post), Brunson blamed himself for such a comment, lamenting that he was not a better navigator during the Knicks' five-game exhibition slate.
“I have to be a better leader and make sure he’s ready to go by game one. It's on me," Brunson said, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "I feel like Josh is a very unselfish person. There may be times he thinks, ‘I need to get somebody else involved. But from my point of view, I just feel like we need to be better as teammates to make sure we’re all on the same page or we’re all giving each other confidence regardless. That starts with me.”
Brunson and Hart form one of the league's most renowned tandems, as the two's friendship that began at Villanova is well-documented. The duo, of course, co-hosts the "Roommates Show" podcast alongside mutual friend Matt Hillman and they both stayed healthy enough to guide the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket last season.
Hart is expected to be a full-time starter from the get-go this time around but scored only two in four preseason showings. It got to a point where Hart even hinted that he might have to come off the bench, though that's probably a moot point after the Knicks were dealt bad news about Precious Achiuwa, who is out for at least two weeks due to hamstring woes.
New York faces instant challenges when the 2024-25 season opens this week: they'll tip off on Tuesday night in Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) before hosting Indiana in its home opener. Head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't sound concerned about Hart's struggles in Braziller's report, saying that he plans to use him in both the first and second regiments thanks to his valuable "versatility."
“We’re a new team and we’re going through preseason, so there’s a lot for all of us to figure out. He’s fine. It’s the same role he’s always had. That role doesn’t change," Thibodeau said. "He’s going to be playing with both units. I always liked that about his game, his versatility. The same holds true for everybody."
I like that we can mix and match. We have guys that will be on the bench that are basically starters. I like that aspect of our team. Just get out there, get better each day. The better you practice, the better you’ll play. It’s really pretty simple.”
