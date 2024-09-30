Liberty's Latest Friendship Has Lasted Longer Than You Think
BROOKLYN-From the moment Sabrina Ionescu donned the New York Liberty's seafoam for the first time, decorated film director Spike Lee knew ... she got game.
Ionescu and Lee have gone viral in basketball spaces for their budding collaboration amidst the ongoing WNBA Playoffs. During a close call in last week's opening round against Atlanta, Ionescu got a final push from a Lee handshake from in the courtside seats, remarking that "New York was injected" into her veins en route to a comeback win. Lee returned to Barclays Center on Sunday, once again donning Ionescu-branded threads while taking in the Liberty's 87-77 triumph over Las Vegas in the opening stanza of the semifinals.
While the Ionescu/Lee friendship made its public debut in last week's aforementioned clincher, the point guard said that it began upon her first New York minute.
"He might have been the first person that called me when I got drafted here," Ionescu recalled. "He was, I think, the first person that called me and just shared his excitement with New York getting the number one pick."
"I've seen him along the way. We've just had small talk, and I kept telling him he's got to come out to a game, because this is kind of like no other to be able to see him here cheering on us, cheering us on loud."
Lee was one of several A-listers packed onto "CeLiberty Row," joining Sue Bird, Tracy Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and mainstay Jason Suedeikis. Over 14,000 took in the Liberty's latest win, the third of eight necessary to secure the first postseason championship in franchise history. Ionescu had 21 points after averaging 26.5 in the quick first-round set against Atlanta.
Normally known for his support of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Lee has officially boarded the Liberty's hype train and has brought his brand of courtside bravado over from Manhattan: ESPN cameras caught Lee exchanging words with Aces star Kelsey Plum, which won't surprise anyone familiar with his long-standing rivalry with Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
One of the biggest differences between this title run and the last (which saw New York fall to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals) is the fact that the Liberty will carry homecourt advantage thorough a potential championship round. Last year's Finals began in Sin City and the Liberty trailed 2-0 in the best-of-five set before a second ticked off of Barclays Center's clock.
Ionescu, who labeled Lee's antics as "really fun," acknowledged the importance of homecourt in her continued postgame comments.
"It's exciting to see the support that we're getting from all like New York fans," she said. "We're trying to bring a championship here, and it takes a village, and it's been nice to see how much kind of like our support has grown over the last few years and over the season alone."
Fans won't have to wait long for next chance to make Ionescu proud, as Game 2 will be staged on Tuesday on Atlantic Avenue (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
