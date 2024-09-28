Report: Donte DiVincenzo Didn't Like Knicks Plan
The Big Ragu is no longer simmering with the New York Knicks.
Donte DiVincenzo is heading north, as he is said to be included in the Knicks' reported blockbuster deal set to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns (h/t Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic). All-Star Julius Randle appears to be departing as well with several bit players thrown in for salary stabilization.
While many Knicks fans probably made peace with dealing Randle, still bereft of a long-term contract, the inclusion of DiVincenzo is perhaps the bigger shock. The shooter was set to be part of the replenished "'Nova Knicks" alongside fellow former Villanova Wildcats Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart in the second season of a four-year, $46.8 million contract signed in 2023.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley has since reported that the Knicks "had long been opposed" to dealing DiVincenzo and the flip in logic remains a mystery. Begley hints, however, that the deal might be in the best interest of all sides considering that DiVincenzo was potentially destined for a reduced role in Manhattan.
"With the moves made this offseason, DiVincenzo was probably going to be coming off the bench this season. Bridges would likely have taken his spot in the starting lineup," Begley said. "I can say confidently that DiVincenzo didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season. He was coming off of a career year and helped the team win a ton of games when it was shorthanded."
"I don’t think any competitor would be thrilled with the idea of taking reduced role in this situation. This is just a guess, but I don’t think the issue described above played a significant role – if any at all - in the Knicks’ decision to move DiVincenzo. They were against moving him for much of the offseason. Maybe the deadline of training camp combined with Randle’s looming contract situation and the length of Robinson’s absence made the Knicks more motivated to complete the trade."
DiVincenzo began last season as a reliever but wound up taking the Knicks' primary shooting guard duties from Quentin Grimes by early December. He went on to set a single-season record for most successful three-pointers in a single Knicks season and averaged 17.8 points during the ensuing playoff run.
With Bridges coming in, it would've been no shock to see DiVincenzo return to a sixth man's role. The 27-year-old could still find that opportunity in Minnesota, which made a long-awaited return to the Western Conference Finals last season.
