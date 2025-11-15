Spike Lee Gifts Pope Leo Knicks Jersey

Pope Leo XIV recently hosted notable individuals from the film industry at the Vatican, and a New York Knicks super fan was one of them.

Spike Lee, director of films including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and BlacKkKlansman visited the Pope with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, actress Cate Blanchett, actor Viggo Mortensen and many others. When the Pope had finished his prepared remarks, Lee was seen taking something out of a bag at his feet almost immediately.

Naturally, he brought the Pope a custom "Pope Leo" Knicks jersey.

Pope Leo XIV meeting Spike Lee this morning, the Oscar-winning director, who present the Chicago Bulls supporting-Pontiff, with a New York Knicks jersey sporting the Pope’s name and number. pic.twitter.com/FrrJPOxDzO — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) November 15, 2025

The Pope's statement to the invited guests emphasized the importance of cinema in the emotional lives of viewers.

"When cinema is authentic, it does not merely console, but challenges," He said. " It articulates the questions that dwell within us, and sometimes, even provokes tears that we did not know we needed to express."

Lee is a lifelong super fan of the Knicks, and has long been a courtside staple at Madison Square Garden. Back in May, when the Papal Conclave came to an end and the "Chicago Pope" was appointed, Lee posted a celebration on Instagram, explaining his belief that this appointment meant that the Knicks were destined to win the 2025 NBA Championship. This did not come to pass, of course.

"The VATICAN Voted In ROBERT FRANCIS PREVOST As Their 267th PONTIFF," Lee wrote. "He Is The 1st P0PE From The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,Born In Chicago,Illinois. And For My NEW YAWK KNICKS FANS His Alma Mater Is VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY (BRUNSON,HART And BRIDGES Won NCAA Rings At VILLANOVA)What A HOLY BLESSING. 🙏🏾THE KNICKERBOCKERS ARE G🏀-NNA WIN THE 2024-2025 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. IT IS DIVINITY.GOD BLESS.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾And Dat’s Da H🏀LY TRUTH,RUTH. YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF💜💜💜💜💜"

Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson talks with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), forward Mikal Bridges (25), and guard Josh Hart (3) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Leo attended Villanova from 1973-1977, where he got his bachelor's degree in mathematics. The Nova Knicks — consisting of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges at the moment — all played together on the Villanova 2015-2016 team.

The Pope himself, on the other hand, appears to have an affinity for Chicago sports — particularly a loyalty to the Chicago Cubs.

Lee is perhaps best known in his Knicks fandom for his feud with Reggie Miller, as highlighted in the 30 for 30, "Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks". He has collected a significant amount of Knicks memorabilia, including a net from the Knicks' first-ever NBA Championship win as a franchise, when Lee was 13, in 1970. Lee describes the win, which he witnessed in person, as one of his earliest and fondest memories. He purchased the net at auction in 2019.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!