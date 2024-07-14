Insider Hints Knicks Could Have First $500 Million Player
Turning down nearly nine figures could ironically allow New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson to build quite the savings account.
Brunson sent Knicks fans into the weekend on a joyful note, inking a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension that left four figures on the New York table. As the Knicks' young prospects partook in Summer League play in Las Vegas, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined game broadcasters Marc Kestecher and Tim Legler to talk about the deal, which gives the Knicks the ability to keep their contending core longer than anticipated.
"Jalen Brunson made a decision you do not see, not just in the NBA, but really anywhere in pro sports, especially in the era of the max contract," Wojnarowski said. "He essentially took a four-year deal this year that allows the Knicks, as opposed to waiting until next year, when he would've been guaranteed 115 million more."
"He allows the Knicks to stay under that second apron you hear about, to give them that flexibility with their roster and their payroll to not just keep this team together but to continue to make moves."
An eventful Knicks offseason began with a trade for his former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges and continued with a new nine-figure contract for impactful import OG Anunoby. Both will be able to potentially stay longer than conventionally anticipated thanks to Brunson's sacrifice, as the restrictive second apron (which would limit the Knicks' maneuverability in trades) is not as much of an issue under the extension.
Brunson's next contract won't kick in until the 2026-27 season, but Wojnarowski has already set his sights on the point guard's next deal. The insider declared that Brunson essentially left $37 million "that he cannot get back" on the table but an even greater, downright historic, payday brought about by the Association's new television deals, may come down the line.
"He would be eligible for a four-year, $323 million deal in 2028," Wojnarowski said. "If he waits until '29, that becomes a $418 million deal if he was to wait and sign a new max (deal). With the new television money coming in, these contract numbers ... we're going to see a $500 million deal here."
Wojnarowski, who reported that Brunson was inspired by similar big-ticket deals such as those accepted by Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, and Patrick Mahomes, said that the potentially massive checks ahead shouldn't negate the sacrifices Brunson has made now.
"He's going to have an opportunity to make it back but, in the prime of his career right now, he gives them a chance to be able to keep Bridges and OG Anunoby to sign a $200 million deal."
The Knicks' summer prospects dropped a 94-90 decision to Charlotte's to open Summer League play. They'll be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against those of the Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
