Liberty Star Turns Down 3-Point Contest
New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu is reportedly putting country over (three-point) party.
The WNBA's 3-Point Contest, which will be staged on Friday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) to open All-Star weekend, unveiled its contestants on late Wednesday night. Notably absent was Ionescu, the defending victor of the event after a record-breaking performance in Las Vegas last summer.
Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press reported that Ionescu has placed a greater focus on her maiden Olympic voyage, as she's set to represent the United States in the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.
"The WNBA confirmed that Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark were invited (to the) 3-point contest and declined participating," Feinberg said, also accounting for the lack of the Indiana Fever's freshman sensation and Rookie of the Year favorite. "Ionescu is taking part in the Olympic camp, which is getting ready for the Paris Games."
Ionescu and Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart face a quick turnaround for the Olympics: though the latter rested, Ionescu partook in the Liberty's final pre-All-Star/Olympic game on Tuesday night, where she scored 30 points in an 82-74 victory over the Connecticut Sun. The Americans will face a team of the WNBA's finest in the main event of All-Star weekend, which will be staged in Phoenix on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
An exhibition against Germany (featuring fellow New Yorkers Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally) in London awaits on Tuesday before Olympic group play opens in Japan on July 29.
All that and more likely forced the busy Ionescu to pace herself and decline a chance to protect her title. Asked by WWOR sideline reporter Megan Triplett if she would partake in the outside showcase after Tuesday's game, Ionecu cheekily replied "No comment!" with a laugh.
Ionescu wowed Sin City audiences by scoring 37 of a possible 40 points in last season's final round, defeating former New York teammate Sami Whitcomb. That output, a record in both the men's and women's editions of the event indirectly led to a co-ed showdown at the NBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis last winter.
Ionescu battled Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a special showdown narrowly won by the former. Curry was the previous holder of the 3-Point Contest point record at 31, earned during the 2021 proceedings and since tied by Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton two years later.
Despite Ionescu's rejection, Liberty fans will not be without representation on Friday: Jonquel Jones is set to partake in the contest for the second time, previously engaging in the 2021 edition, also in Las Vegas. She'll face former Liberty teammate Stefanie Dolson (Washington) as well as Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Marina Mabrey (Connecticut), and Kayla McBride (Minnesota).
Jones will also partake in Saturday's main event, repping the WNBA All-Stars alongside Clark, DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle), Angel Reese (Chicago), and more.
